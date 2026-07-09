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Home > Business News > IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

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Last updated: July 9, 2026 22:57:14 IST

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IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9: IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science organised a three-day Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp for principals and teachers of PM SHRI Schools. The bootcamp aimed to promote innovation, creative thinking, and an entrepreneurial mindset among educators, enabling them to cultivate these qualities in students.

The programme was organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation. Around 200 principals and teachers from across Madhya Pradesh participated in the intensive training programme.

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The inaugural session was graced by Ms. Anita Chauhan, Joint Director, Public Education; Mr. Ashish Tripathi, Regional Coordinator, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell; Mr. Gaurav Goyal, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO Indore; Ar. Achal Choudhary, President, IES; Dr. Archana Kirti Choudhary, Principal; and Dr. Rupesh Dubey, Head of the Electronics & Communication Department.

During the three-day bootcamp, participants engaged in group activities, practical sessions, and interactive workshops focused on design thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and innovation. The programme also featured detailed discussions on the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in education and effective ways to integrate these concepts into classroom learning.

The organisers stated that the primary objective of the bootcamp was to equip principals and teachers with practical skills and modern teaching approaches that would inspire students to think creatively, embrace innovation, and develop an entrepreneurial mindset from an early stage.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 10:57 PM IST
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IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

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IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers
IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers
IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers
IPS Academy Organises Three-Day IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI School Principals and Teachers

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