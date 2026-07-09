Madhav Das Honoured for Excellence in Human Resources and Literature at Vagdhara Samman Samaroh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Mr. Madhav Das, Associate Vice President – People & Culture at Zeta Global and a bestselling author, was felicitated by Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, for his outstanding contributions to the fields of Human Resources and Literature at the prestigious Vagdhara Samman Samaroh held in Mumbai.

The recognition celebrates Madhav Das’s unique journey of excelling in two distinct yet impactful domains—corporate leadership and creative writing. With nearly two decades of experience in the corporate world, he has established himself as a respected HR leader, while simultaneously building a remarkable reputation as an accomplished author whose works have resonated with readers across the globe.

As Associate Vice President – People & Culture at Zeta Global, Madhav has played an important role in shaping people strategies, driving organizational culture, and leading talent initiatives in dynamic business environments. Over the years, he has held senior Human Resources leadership positions across several multinational corporations in India, contributing significantly to workforce transformation, leadership development, employee engagement, and organizational growth.

His professional journey reflects a strong belief that people remain the most valuable asset of any organization. Through his leadership philosophy, Madhav has consistently advocated for building inclusive workplaces, fostering innovation, and creating cultures that empower individuals to achieve their highest potential.

Beyond the corporate boardroom, Madhav Das has carved a distinguished identity for himself in the literary world. His passion for storytelling has resulted in three bestselling novels—House #872, Second Innings, and The Omega Heist—all of which have received widespread appreciation from readers and critics alike.

His books have reached audiences in more than 20 countries, making him one of the few Indian corporate leaders to successfully bridge the worlds of business and literature. The novels have earned glowing endorsements from renowned personalities, celebrities, and readers worldwide for their engaging narratives and compelling storytelling.

Among his works, The Omega Heist, a gripping financial thriller, garnered significant attention within literary circles and among business readers alike. The book was officially launched and endorsed by celebrated Indian author Mr. Chetan Bhagat, further strengthening its position among contemporary Indian thrillers and expanding its reach to a wider audience.

Madhav’s ability to balance a demanding corporate leadership career with successful literary pursuits serves as an inspiration to professionals across industries. His journey demonstrates that professional excellence and creative passion can coexist and complement each other, encouraging individuals to pursue multiple dimensions of personal and professional growth.

Adding another milestone to his achievements, Madhav Das was featured by Forbes India in February 2026, further highlighting his contributions and influence across the domains of leadership, people management, and literature.

Receiving the Vagdhara Samman from the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana marks yet another significant chapter in his inspiring journey. The honour recognizes not only his accomplishments but also his commitment to excellence, lifelong learning, and meaningful impact across diverse fields.

As organizations increasingly value leaders who combine strategic thinking with creativity and empathy, professionals like Madhav Das represent the evolving face of modern leadership—one that extends beyond business metrics to influence culture, inspire people, and contribute to society in meaningful ways.

His story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, versatility, and passion, proving that success is not limited to a single discipline but can flourish across multiple spheres of excellence.

With an impressive legacy in Human Resources and a growing footprint in global literature, Madhav Das continues to inspire aspiring leaders, professionals, and writers alike, setting an example of what can be achieved when dedication meets purpose and passion meets performance.