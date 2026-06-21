Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 14:41:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Shanghai [China], June 21 (ANI): Lisa Lu, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, joined a packed audience for a post-screening event celebrating ‘The Arch,’ the 1968 landmark of Chinese-language arthouse cinema in which she starred, reported Variety

Turning 100 this year by traditional Chinese age reckoning, the actress made a surprise appearance following the screening that drew extended applause from the audience.

You Might Be Interested In

Her path to “The Arch” was accidental. The film’s director, Cecile Tang Shu Shuen, had originally cast another actor in the lead role, who subsequently turned it down.

“I volunteered myself back then. I was incredibly fortunate to land a part in this film. The director possesses profound cultural literacy, and every frame is breathtaking,” she said.

“Most importantly, Mr. Lui Tsun-Yuen’s score elevates the entire production, underscoring the inner emotions of every character through music,” added Lu as quoted by Variety.

According to Variety, ‘The Arch’ marked the directorial debut of Hong Kong filmmaker Tang Shu Shuen and drew on traditional Chinese poetry and painting to shape its visual language. Its restrained cinematography helped establish it as a benchmark for Chinese-language arthouse film.

The film underwent a full 4K restoration in 2025 and screened as part of Cannes Classics at the 78th Cannes Film Festival before its Shanghai run.

The Shanghai screening added to a run of honours for Lu that included her becoming the oldest person ever to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – unveiled as the 2,811th star at 1708 Vine Street last year.

Lu is perhaps best known to international audiences for her role as Ah Ma, the matriarch of Singapore’s wealthiest family, in Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018).

She holds the distinction of being the only person in Hollywood to have voting membership across the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Television Academy and the Screen Actors’ Guild, and has been designated a “Living Legend” by the Chinese government, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Grammy-winning record producer Clive Davis passes away at 94

Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award
Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award
Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award
Shanghai Shanghai International Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Awardational Film Festival 2026: Lisa Lu attends screening of The Arch after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

QUICK LINKS